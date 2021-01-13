House votes to impeach President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The U.S. House on Wednesday afternoon voted to impeach President Trump for a second time.

The charge this time was “incitement of insurrection” after the storming of the Capitol building.

The vote was 232-197, with all the Democrats and 10 Republicans voting for impeachment.

The next step is a trial in the Senate, where the first impeachment attempt broke down.

The ten Republicans who crossed party lines only included one southerner, Tom Rice from South Carolina. The most prominent was Liz Chenney who holds the 3rd ranking position of leadership in the Republican house caucus.

Representatives Fleischmann, DesJarlais, Greene (GA), Cawthorn (NC), and Brooks (AL) all voted against impeachment.

Here is the statement today by Rep. Chuck Fleischmann explaining his vote.

“I am deeply concerned about our nation’s future. The inexcusable and heinous violence that occurred at the Capitol last week was abhorrent and an affront to our Republic. We are deeply divided, and the vitriol, toxicity, and animosity towards our fellow Americans have only continued to exasperate this divide. I believe we desperately need to begin to heal as a nation — impeachment would only throw fuel on the fire.

“Our constituents elected us to lead, but I haven’t seen much of that from many elected officials in the past week — I’ve seen personal insults hurled from all sides and I’ve seen dangerous rhetoric only continue to escalate.

“I have always had the utmost respect for my colleagues on all sides of the political spectrum. I believe that we should be able to have healthy disagreements on politics and policy but, at the end of the day, be able to respect each other and be united in our shared love for this great nation.

“When I speak to folks at home, they want to know what we’re doing to help small businesses, what we’re doing to support their families and their children, and what we’re doing to solve our communities’ ailments. I want to get back to doing our job, and I know they want that too.

“I will be voting against impeaching President Donald Trump, he has seven days left in his term, and he has committed to a peaceful transition of power. All this impeachment process does is further hurt and divide our nation when we need to be working to heal these wounds. I hope that my colleagues will soon join me in deescalating the rhetoric and working to mend our political divides. We need to focus on what we were sent here to do, creating and enacting policies that will help our communities.

“This is undoubtedly a rough time in our history. However, I firmly believe that our nation is stronger than the events that have unfolded, our nation is stronger than our political divides, and our nation will heal. At the end of the day, we are still one nation, under God, indivisible.”

Here is a statement from freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn representing the western tip of North Carolina.

“Our country and the six people who died last week, including two Capitol Hill police officers, deserve a full and complete investigation into every dimension of the attack on our Capitol. Because it is impossible to conduct an investigation of that magnitude in a few days, I intend to vote against impeachment. And, unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi has decided to block Republican attempts to even consider other options. This is a time of choosing for our country, our party, and the conservative movement. In the wake of last week’s events, we need to define clearly what it means to fight.

Fighting does not mean flinging our fists. Ours is a battle of words, not of weapons. Those who espouse violence do not stand with true conservatives.

Let me define the direction I choose.

Fighting means standing up for my constituents in NC-11, even when the principled stances I take can be harmful to my career. Going to Washington is not a career for me. It is a calling issued by the people of WNC for such a time as this.

Fighting means offering a health care plan that can defeat Medicare for All in the hearts and minds of Americans.

Fighting means persuading people in my generation that innovation and conservative policies will do more to promote our natural and economic environment than the Green New Deal.

Fighting means keeping taxes low and trusting American workers and small businesses to spend their money more wisely than politicians in Washington.

Fighting means reducing our national debt, offering smart cuts, and opposing the far left’s schemes to waterboard future generations with new spending we can’t afford.

Fighting also means investing in things that will grow our economy and create jobs like basic research and development, infrastructure, and broadband access, all while paying for that by reducing waste.

Fighting means putting American interests first while declaring that European nationalism is as anti-American as European socialism.

Fighting means rebuilding the Shining City on Hill and remembering that Reagan was not xenophobic when said that the city must have doors, and walls. And fighting means declaring that we need secure, transparent, and fair elections. I believe fighting for these principles will unite Republicans and conservatives.

Now, I don’t apologize for fighting for election integrity. I objected to the electoral votes not in support of a president, but in support of my oath to uphold the Constitution. Left uncorrected, there were irregularities that could affect the outcome of future elections in our closely divided country. I understand that principled conservatives cast a different vote and believe it’s important that we respect each other’s motivations. I’m committed to reapplying Reagan’s wise counsel that the person who agrees with me 80 percent of the time is not my 20 percent enemy but my 80 percent friend. I haven’t been in office long, but I’ve learned that the easiest thing to do in politics is tell people what they want to hear. Cicero figured that out 2,000 years ago when he said, “men prefer a false promise to a flat refusal.” Our supporters deserve better than that. False promises are abusive to the voters we represent and corrosive to American democracy. As conservatives, we don’t need to offer false hope when the truth is our ally.