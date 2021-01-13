Election Commission elevates Scott Allen to Administrator

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Election Commission voted today to make Scott Allen to new administrator of elections.

The former assistant took over after administrator Kerry Steelman was fired last fall.

- Advertisement -

Allen ran the November elections.

“Mr. Allen was in charge of the November 2020 election in Hamilton County, which saw both unique challenges during the pandemic and the highest turnout in history. He oversaw the office with great leadership during these unprecedented times,” said

Commissioners Ruth Braly.

Allen promised to continue running the Commission in a non-partisan manner.