Dalton schools hit new highs for Covid-19 cases

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton City Public Schools reported the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 81, after students and staff return from winter break.

Currently around 20 percent of students are enrolled online.

The school system expects another 4 to 6 weeks before educators are able to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

Chief of Human Resources Mendy Woods says she is confident in the schools system’s covid-19 response protocol.

“We have a pretty set protocol. Our nurses help us contact grace when people report positive cases. All of our nurses are employed with the health department. They take the lead on the contact tracing, taking the reports at each school and then Bliss Jones compiles all of that information and keeps us updated on where we are.”

Dalton Public Schools report their total number of positive cases weekly.