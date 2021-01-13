Alabama puts Covid vaccine reservations on hold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A top state health official says Alabama’s vaccination hotline was quickly overwhelmed by thousands of callers seeking immunizations and “has not worked very well.”

But Dr. Karen Landers of the state health department said Wednesday that officials are trying to fix the problem.

She said workers are adding capacity to the hotline and trying to get an online system in place so people can make reservations for vaccinations without calling.

Landers says more than 87,000 people in Alabama had been vaccinated as of Monday.

The first doses went to health care workers, and the hotline was flooded after the state opened up appointments for people 75 and older.

General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.