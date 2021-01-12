Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – January 12th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Clouds Holding On for Awhile, Then Some Brighter ( And Warmer) Days Ahead !



Lots of clouds and chilly through the morning. Some areas of fog, with most of that mainly in the mountains. Lows in the upper 30’s for the valleys and closer to 30 for the mountains.

Morning clouds will slowly decrease later this afternoon with some sunshine returning, and drier. Highs will slowly warm in the upper 40’s. For tonight, a mostly clear and cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Tomorrow: After a frosty start, more sunshine and a little warmer for Hump – Day Wednesday with highs nearing 52.

Lots of sunshine and pleasant Thursday with highs around 55. After a brief early shower, (at this point, those shower chances remain very low) breezy and cooler for Friday with highs in the upper 40’s. Dry and chilly for the weekend with highs staying in the 40’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

