Tennessee updates nursing home vaccine progress

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gov. Lee’s office is updating their progress in getting Covid-19 vaccines to residents and staff of senior living facilities in Tennessee.

While we saw people lining up for shots for the Hamilton County Health Department, the state had a separate program for nursing home and care facilities.

CVS and Walgreens have been taking the vaccines to the facilities since the last week of December.

Nursing homes got top priority, followed by other care facilities.

As of now, Tennessee officials report:

— CVS has innoculated residents and staff at 58 nursing homes

— Walgreens has given shots to at least 125 facilities

— Walgreens hopes to complete their list of nursing homes by Jan. 25

— Walgreens/CVS partnership begin vaccinating at assisted care living facilities and homes for the aged on Jan. 13

Of course, the vaccine availability varies from county to county so they will not all get vaccines at the same time or in the same amounts.

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizes those most at risk of serious illness, and it is critical we protect our medically fragile senior citizens, who are at greater risk than other adults of needing hospitalization or dying if diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.