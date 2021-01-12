Tennessee lawmakers return for 2021 legislative session

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers have returned to Nashville for their annual session amid a pandemic and an FBI probe that prompted searches of multiple legislative offices by federal agents last week.

Tennessee’s legislative session began Tuesday and is likely to stretch on for several months.

An early order of business for the Republican-dominated General Assembly will be a special session that was called by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

It will start Jan. 19 and address education challenges that have arisen during the virus outbreak.

Lawmakers are also likely to consider some proposals frozen last year due to COVID-19, including a permitless handgun carry bill backed by Lee.

