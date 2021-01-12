New Information from a 1999 Cold Case Has Investigators Asking for Help

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help in a Cold Case from 1999 after new information was discovered. The woman was originally believed to be a white female but with new DNA testing, it was discovered that the woman was 80% black. The woman was found off of Rossville Boulevard at 2500 Cannon Avenue.

When the body was first discovered in 1999, all efforts including media outreach were made to identify a white female. Late last year, District Attorney General Pinkston authorized utilizing a private lab to conduct DNA and Genealogy testing. The results from that test sparked the new request for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

- Advertisement -

If anyone has more information on the identity of the woman, they are asked to call 423-209-7470 or email coldcases@hcdatn.org.

If someone wants to submit their DNA for genealogy testing process can visit dnasolves.com.