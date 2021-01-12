New Information from a 1999 Cold Case Has Investigators Asking for Help

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help in a Cold Case from 1999 after new information was discovered. The woman was originally believed to be a white female but with new DNA testing, it was discovered that the woman was 80% black. The woman was found off of Rossville Boulevard at 2500 Cannon Avenue.
When the body was first discovered in 1999, all efforts including media outreach were made to identify a white female. Late last year, District Attorney General Pinkston authorized utilizing a private lab to conduct DNA and Genealogy testing. The results from that test sparked the new request for the public’s help in identifying the woman.
If anyone has more information on the identity of the woman, they are asked to call 423-209-7470 or email coldcases@hcdatn.org.
If someone wants to submit their DNA for genealogy testing process can visit dnasolves.com.