Hamilton Co. Schools extending remote schedule another week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County school system will extend their remote learning schedule another week.

The system will resume virtual learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19th (after being closed Monday for MLK Day) through the 22nd.

Officials cite the county averaging more than 400 new cases per day this week.

The current Phase Tracker level is at 1.20%.

“The COVID-19 numbers in our community dictate our school schedule, and we hope to be able to welcome students back on campus soon.” They will decide on the next week on the Tuesday before.