Funeral Home employee charged with theft

ETOWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – An ex-funeral home employee has now been indicted on theft charges for his years on the job.

Brian Miracle worked for the Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah.

Last September, he was accused by his former employer of theft over a ten year period.

Etowah investigators say he mad unauthorized transactions and misused a funeral home credit card.

They calculated that he got $80,000 from the funeral home.

But the fraud claims didn’t stop there.

Investigators say he took another $13,000 from individuals for funerals that was never passed along to the funeral home.

Miracle was indicted by the McMinn County grand jury and arrested today.