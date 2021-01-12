Covid-19 Task Force Briefing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department hasn’t been able to vaccinate members of the community for about a week now.

The Covid-19 task force says cities all across the state of Tennessee are dealing with supply issues.

Since the new year, Hamilton County has seen at least 400 new coronavirus cases daily and the active case count is over 4,700.

Hamilton County Health Department announced that the Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan would switch to appointments only to help alleviate long lines and long waits.

“The state is actively working with the county health department to establish an appointment process so people can receive vaccines when vaccines are actually available. Those processes are in progress and over time will alleviate the long waits people are having while in line,” says Rae Bond, Hamilton County Task Force.

The task force says but with very little vaccine shipments arriving, the county is facing new issues.

“It’s really clear that the biggest challenge that we are facing currently remains with the supply chain issues. Which is frankly out of the control of the state and the health department,” says Bond.

Despite shortages, The Hamilton County Health Department has confirmed they are working with partners to work on opening additional vaccination sites.

