Collegedale puts Police Chief on leave after chase

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The city of Collegedale has put their police chief on administrated leave.

They city manager says that Chief Brian Hickman was involved in a police chase on January 2nd that went into Bradley County.

The problem is that the chase “allegedly involved his personal vehicle which received damage.”

City Manager Ted Rogers says that might violate police policies, so they will investigate the case further.

Chief Hickman will be on leave pending the outcome of that investigation.