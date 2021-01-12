Chattanooga Firefighter chosen to contribute in community mural

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga firefighter has been chosen by EPB to participate in a community mural project. 

Lieutenant Julius Hubbard is one of nine local artists selected to contribute to the 10th street community project. 

The artists will paint murals on nine panels along the EPB substation fence at 10th and Foster Street. The central theme for the mural project is “The Soul of Martin Luther King”

Hubbard says he has been an artist most of his life and he’s excited to leave his mark on the city. 

“To be able to make a mark in the city that I grew up in , the city where I went to Howard High school. I went to college here, I work here, I serve here. Words cannot express what it means to be able to represent all of those things and to have something that will last for generations,” says Lt. Julius Hubbard, Chattanooga Firefighter and artist. 

The artists are expected to start working on their murals in the spring. 

