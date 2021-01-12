Best and worst times to find a used car deal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The folks at car search engine iSeeCars.com have been crunching numbers on when to find the best car deal in our area.

And they say you can forget about the new fall lines, holiday buying or good driving weather.

The best time to buy a used car is right now… in the dead of winter.

MLK Day and President’s Day are the best holiday sales and January-February are the best months to find deals.

And whatever you do, don’t wait for July 4th patriotism to spur your buying.

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 32 million used car purchases.

They say you can save at least 5% or around $1,100 off the price of the average used car this time of year.

Here are the best of times and the worst of times to find your deal.

Best Times to Buy a Used Car – iSeeCars Study Rank Time of Year % More Deals than Average 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day 39.2% 2 President’s Day 32.5% 3 January 28.7% 4 February 22.1% 5 New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day 20.5%