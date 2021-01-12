Alabama Offense Propels Tide to Another National Title

Alabama’s high powered offense lived up to the hype in the national title game on Monday in Miami. They racked up 52 points in beating the Buckeyes. It was the most points Ohio State had ever allowed in their illustrious bowl history.

Alabama entered the national title game with the nation’s top-rated offense, and they proved it against Ohio State. The Tide rolled up 621-yards of offense in beating the Buckeyes by 28 points. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith stole the show with 215 yards receiving….all in the first half.

Said Smith:”I wouldn’t be able to do none of this without my teammates and all without God. Coming here just. I just put in the work everyday no matter what the situation was. Just believing in my coaches and them putting me in the right situations to make plays.”

Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 464-yards, that’s the most ever in the title game in the BCS era.

Running back Najee Harris proved to be a dual threat finishing with 79 yards rushing and 79-yards receiving.

With their 52 points, Alabama finished the season averaging 48.5 points a game, the most in SEC history.

Said head coach Nick Saban:”And to go undefeated. Win 11 SEC games. And win the national championship and beat two fine teams in Notre Dame and Ohio State. I can’t tell you how proud I am of that.”

Said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day:”You know we didn’t finish a couple of those drives. Didn’t get the fourth down conversion. Two of them. And they continued to make big plays. They got up four scores on us, and we couldn’t quite keep up.”

For the Crimson Tide, it’s their sixth national title since Nick Saban arrived on campus in 2007.

Said Smith:”We had a mission. Everybody wanted to end things the right way. We all just came to work everyday and put in the work, and we got the result that we wanted.”

Said Mac Jones:”We set this as a goal to potentially be the greatest team to ever play. I think we made a valid statement in winning the national championship tonight. Who would have thought we would have won every game. All SEC schedule.”

Said Saban:”We have great leadership on this team. Really good players that are the best people on the team. And I think it’s always fun to coach when the best players on the team are the best people.”