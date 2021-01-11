TSSAA wrestling state championship returns to Chattanooga

Angela Moryan
UNDATED (TSSAA Press Release) — With the unavailability of the Williamson County Ag Expo Center next month, the TSSAA has selected alternative venues for the upcoming state wrestling championships.

The TSSAA Wrestling State Championships will be returning to Chattanooga after a twelve year absence on February 18-20. The Chattanooga Convention Center will host this year’s competition. Division I Class A-AA will take place on Thursday, February 18th. Division II and Girls will compete on Friday, February 19th, and Division I Class AAA will compete on Saturday, February 20th.

The TSSAA Dual Wrestling State Championships will remain in Williamson County and will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Nolensville High School, Centennial High School, Independence High School and Mill Creek Middle School will serve as hosts for the tournaments. Eight schools will compete in Division I Class AAA while four schools will compete for a championship in Division I Class A-AA, Division II, and the Girls Dual Meet Invitational.

A complete tournament schedule for both events will be published at TSSAAsports.com as soon as details for both events are finalized.

The Williamson County Ag Expo Center has been in use as a COVID-19 testing center since last spring. When it became clear the facility would not be available to host the championships, TSSAA began evaluating alternative sites. The Expo Center has served as the host for the previous 11 TSSAA wrestling championships beginning in 2010.

