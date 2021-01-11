TN Secretary of State’s Office: Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself. Campaign

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office is running the Safe at Home Program with Coordinator Stacy Scruggs, in which she speaks about the new Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself. Campaign.

The campaign is for National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which are recognized each January.

The address confidentiality program prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records.

Instead, they provide a approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license.

Find more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.