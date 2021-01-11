TECH BYTE: A Look at Tech Used in the Mandalorian

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Mandalorian TV show on Disney+ has drawn fans from all over.

And like any Star Wars series, it takes a lot of technology to make it all come to life.

Filmmakers are no longer just relying on green screens to make their pictures lifelike.

Creators of the Mandalorian are instead using LED walls as their virtual set.

It’s like what you would see in a video game, but it’s even more believable.

The volume wall used in the Mandalorian is 21 feet tall, and 75 feet in diameter. It shows images made in pre-production that serve as a backdrop for the actors, and really set the scene.

The wall makes it easy for the actors to forget where they really are.

It wouldn’t be Star Wars if they didn’t feel like they’re on another planet in a galaxy far, far away.

The LED wall is also less work for filmmakers in post-production. The background moves behind the actors, so it’s more realistic.

Cinematographers don’t have to guess where certain elements are like they would on a green screen. They can immediately frame their shot, as if the object is literally right in front of them.

There are also benefits to lighting with an LED wall.

Filmmakers can easily adjust the colors and exposure, and even move around some digital objects anytime they want.

Green screens can reflect green back onto the actors, or spill. They would really be a problem on this show with the Mandalorian’s reflective armor.

The virtual set isn’t cheap, but directors save money later by not having to travel to so many locations.

They just change what they want on the screen if they want to be someplace new.

The LED wall definitely looks to be a new trend for filmmakers.

It’ll be interesting to see how this technology will continue to advance even more in the next season of the Mandalorian.

The first two seasons are streaming now on Disney+.