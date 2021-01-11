Northwest Georgia Health closes online registration portal

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Health officials for northwest Georgia report they were getting people signing up for the Covid-19 vaccine faster than they could make reservations.

So the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has shut down its online registration portal for adults 65 and older and their caregivers.

If you have already registered and notified of an appointment, you’re good to go when the vaccine arrives.

They will contact you, don’t try to contact them.

“Be assured you will be contacted sooner or later if you have already registered.”

You can still schedule appointments by calling your local county health department.

“We had to close online registration because the number of registrations we were receiving was increasing at a far greater rate than we are capable of scheduling appointments to immunize people with our limited vaccine supply.”

The portal for healthcare workers and first responders remains open.

“Vaccine supply at the moment in Northwest Georgia remains very limited. We are uncertain how long it might be before it increases enough to allow us to notify you. Please be patient. We will notify you immediately when there is adequate vaccine available for your immunization.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District covers Dade, Catoosa, Chattooga and Walker counties, BUT NOT Whitfield and Murray.