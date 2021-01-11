Locals Express Concern of Violence on Inauguration Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In just nine days, President-Elect Joe Biden will be officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

But after the siege at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, Chattanooga residents are concerned about the prospect of even more violence come Inauguration Day.

Rodney Van Valkenburg with the Chattanooga Theatre Center says that he thinks that security needs to be beefed up for members of Congress and the President-Elect at the ceremony.

“Certainly the security needs to be – not just the president – needs to be boosted, but for members of Congress too. When you saw pictures of a man with ziptie handcuffs walking through the Capitol, they were looking for people,” says Valkenburg.

He says that it’s the will of the American people to see a peaceful transition of power.

“That’s where the political will is now, to have a peaceful transfer of power, not a violent transfer of power.”

Mark Pitts, a Trump supporter who says he was concerned about the prospect of violence at the inauguration, says that supporters of the President should give the incoming administration a chance.

“I’m a Trump supporter. Biden’s been in politics for 40 something years. From what I’ve read and what I’ve seen he’s done nothing. But give the man a chance. See what he can do,” says Pitts.

Pitts says that postponing the inauguration ceremony, or having it virtually from an undisclosed location, might be the best option to ensure that there is no threat of violent protest.

“It would be smart maybe to postpone it, till all the things quiet down. That might be what needs to happen,” he says.