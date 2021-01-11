Find out how & where to get a vaccine in your area by appointment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The states are now making it easier to figure out where to get a Covid-19 vaccine and how to make an appointment for one.

Tennessee has now put an interactive map on the state health website of vaccine availability in your county and how to reserve a time and place to get it.

Tennessee Vaccine Phases | TN COVID-19 Hub

Right now, only Grundy, Bledsoe, Rhea, McMinn and Polk Counties show that they have vaccine doses right now.

Hamilton county is also going the appointment route, but does not have any doses at this time. They are still working out the details.

Georgia is also launching an online locator on Monday.

You can find this tool on the Georgia Department of Health’s website.

It will be able to help users search by county for a vaccine provider.

You can call your county’s health department now to reserve a vaccination spot.

Catoosa: (706)406-2000

Chattooga: (706) 857-3471

Dade: (706) 657-4213

Murray: 706-695-4585

Walker: (706) 638-5577

Whitfield: 706-279-9600