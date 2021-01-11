Dalton Police post photos of suspected pickup thieves

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for a pair of suspects in a stolen truck case.

It happened at People’s Financial on North Glenwood on December 10th around 1 AM.

Police say the two suspects went up to several vehicles outside the business.

One suspect to into a white F-150 while the other tried the doors on other vehicles, but they were all locked.

They apparently stole a battery from another vehicle to get the pickup going.

The stolen pickup is white, from 1994 with a Georgia license plate AUN4097.

Police say before they drove it off, they walked next door to a gas station, where police caught them on surveillance cameras.

If you have information on the suspects, please contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.