DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Co-owner of the Dalton Distillery died last night from Covid-19

We told you about his struggles with the virus last week.

Raymond Butler had been hospitalized since December 13th.

In the early days of the pandemic, Dalton Distillery switched production to begin making hand sanitizer for those in need of it.

The distillery wants to Thank everyone WHO prayed for his healing.