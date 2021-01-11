Corporations drop funding of Republicans like Rep. Fleischmann

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Rep. Chuck Fleischmann could lose some major funding in a move sweeping corporate boardrooms on Monday.

Several companies have announced they have ceased funding politicians who backed the electoral college vote.

That includes both Fleischmann and Rep. Scott DesJarlais from southeast Tennessee. However DesJarlais has not taken funds from corporate PACS.

Fleischmann has and could lose thousands of campaign contributions.

AT&T, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Comcast, Commerce Bank, Ford, and Marriott International all took the move today.

We got statements from two of the companies:

“At the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, we continuously evaluate our political contributions to ensure that those we support share our values and goals. In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy. These contributions are made through our PAC, which is supported solely by employee contributions.

While a contrast of ideas, ideological differences and partisanship are all part of our politics, weakening our political system and eroding public confidence in it must never be. We will continue to support lawmakers and candidates in both political parties who will work with us to build a stronger, healthier nation.”

Statement from Commerce Bank

“Commerce Bank’s employee-funded Political Action Committee (PAC) contributes campaign donations to elected officials of both parties because of their pro-business records and because they are interested in helping to ensure the banking industry can serve both individuals and businesses. At this time, we have suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power. Commerce Bank condemns violence in any form and believes the actions witnessed last week are abhorrent, anti-democratic and entirely contrary to supporting goodwill for Americans and businesses.”