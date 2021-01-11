Catalytic Converter Thefts

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Catalytic converters have turned into a hot item for thieves.

Thefts have been reported in several area counties, with six recent cases in Dade.

“Thieves are coming on and cutting off catalytic converters and selling those on Facebook market or kind of underground local shops that are buying them up right now” said Sergeant Hailey Smith with the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Smith says the crooks want catalytic converters, because they contain a special metal or silver.

In recent months, Sergeant Smith says churches and fire departments have been central targets of these crimes.

“Their church vans and some several of the fire department vehicles.”

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says the West Brow fire department is one of six locations targeted. Because criminals are going under the car, locking your doors is not enough. Investigators offer advice on how to protect yourself from car thieves.

“If you can just keep great lighting -we’re extra patrolling the area right now with deputies but we cannot cover the whole county or every church and be there constantly. So, a surveillance system, a backup plan, maybe a representative coming by and checking on the areas.”

If you have any information on these crimes, contact the Dade county sheriff’s office.