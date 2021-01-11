Bradley County changing vaccine distribution plans

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Bradley County’s vaccination process will now be done through appointments only.

During the county’s commission meeting, Mayor Gary Davis announced the county will be starting an online signup for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mayor Davis says they have made a lot of progress since first receiving the vaccine but shipments just aren’t coming in quick enough.

Officials say appointments can be made either by phone or online.

“What this does is put you on the priority list. Then when the Bradley County Health Department gets a shipment in they will contact the company saying hey we have our shipment in and we will be doing x number of appointments tomorrow. Then they will start calling people that are on the priority list. If you are in the phase that we are actually doing right now you will get a call telling you what time to come to get your vaccination,” says Mayor Gary Davis, Bradley County.

The county is currently in phases 1a1, 1a2, and residents that are 75 years and older.

For more information on the county’s vaccine process click here.