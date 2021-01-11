Benefits of Dry January from a Chattanoogan Dietician

As 2021 kicks off, many people across the country are participating in what is called Dry January.

It’s a month where you volunteer to give up alcohol to start out the new year sober and healthy.

This comes after a year of high alcohol sales and some states allowing alcohol delivery including Georgia and Tennessee, making alcohol access even easier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, why should you stop from pouring yourself a glass or two of your favorite wine, especially during stressful, current events? Well, the benefits speak for it itself.

Saving money, improving sleep, no morning hangover, ease in digestion, and testing dependency on alcohol are just a few.

Pamela Kelle, a local, Registered dietician & Licensed Nutrition Therapist explains how people who have found themselves increasing alcohol intake over the past year can benefit from a sober month.

“It’s not that people just need to stop drinking, it’s that they need to reevaluate their drinking. And so, what this is really giving everyone, and including me, a chance to do is look at the behaviors that we kind have gotten in the habit of. Do you have a cocktail every afternoon when you finish your online work?”

Kelle says while change can be hard, distracting yourself with other past times can help.

“Reading more, walking more, exercising more, making sure you drink plenty of fluids and flush your system. Supplementing with Vitamin D, Vitamin C and the B Vitamins as I mentioned which might have been affected by over alcohol usage.”

Kelle says mocktails are another great alternative to alcohol consumption, you can even put it in your wine or beer glass to enjoy for a different kind of buzz.

If you find yourself struggling with alcohol dependency throughout Dry January, Kelle suggests seeking out a therapist or a friend to talk to.

Reporting in Chattanooga, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.