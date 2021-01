Hamilton County passes another grim milestone.

The Covid-19 death toll has now passed 300.

- Advertisement -

Eleven more people died from the virus since the weekend, raising the death toll to 313.

There were 425 new cases today.

Hamilton County has more than 45-hundred active cases right now.

And there have been over 34 thousand.

82 people are in the hospital, with 54 in the I-C-U.

The trend for the last 14 days in Hamilton County is new cases and deaths going up, hospitalizations going down.