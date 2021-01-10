Williams, Dial make Mocs unstoppable against ETSU

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga women ran its win streak to four games Saturday afternoon with a 66-51 Southern Conference women’s basketball victory over ETSU at the McKenzie Arena. UTC improved to 6-4 on the year and 1-0 in the SoCon opener while ETSU drops to 2-6 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Bria Dial led the way with 20 points, her third game topping the 20-point mark this season while Eboni Williams recorded her third consecutive double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, a season-high.

“With both of them being upper classmen, seasoned and both of them just knowing who they are,” head coach Katie Burrows said of her top-scoring duo. “They know their strengths and how they can make them known. I’m really proud of how they’re playing together. We have so many players to compliment that.”

Dena Jarrells was the third UTC player in double figures with 12 points and matched Williams and Abbey Cornelius with a team-high three assists.

The Mocs got off to a 7-0 start and led 10-2 late in the opening quarter behind a seven-point effort from Williams. ETSU, however, responded and outscored Chattanooga 9-2 over a 2:06 span to make it a 12-11 game at the end of the opening frame.

The Bucs started the second quarter with five points to take its largest and only lead of the game, 16-12, on a layup from Shynia Jackson less than two minutes into the period. Dial drained back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup from Williams put the Mocs back into the lead for good, 20-16, with 7:27 remaining in the half.

ETSU drew as close as one-point twice more in the quarter, but that’s the closest it would get the rest of the game. Chattanooga led 33-29 at the half.

The third quarter started much like the first with UTC outscoring the Bucs 7-0 to stretch the lead into double figures, 40-29, at the 5:54 mark. Jarrells led the Mocs with seven points in the period and Chattanooga pushed its lead to 51-39 with 10 minutes remaining.

In the fourth, ETSU upped its tempo, but the Mocs responded. Dial started the scoring with a 3-pointer to give UTC its largest lead of the game, 54-39. The Bucs got a steal on the next UTC possession converting it into a layup from Courtney Moore. ETSU would force five more UTC miscues, but could only get as close as 61-51 with 2:20 to play.

Chattanooga shot 48.9 percent from the field with six 3-pointers and were 14-of-19 from the charity stripe. ETSU outrebounded UTC 41-32, but only scored seven second chance points on 18 offensive boards. UTC turned five offensive rebounds into nine points.

The Mocs scored 20 points off 19 ETSU turnovers. The Bucs edged UTC in the paint 26-22 and its bench chipped in 27 to the Mocs’ 20.

Carly Hooks led ETSU with 13 points and Jackson added 12. Amaya Adams had a team-high eight rebounds and added six points. ETSU was 20-of-65 from the field with five 3-pointers and were 6-of-10 from the free throw line. The Bucs’ top two scorers, Mykia Dowdell and Jakhyia Davis were held scoreless and combined for eight rebounds.

“One of the things we’ve really harped on is that we had to realize to make it a priority to take their strengths away,” Burrows said. “Their job for Dowdell was to not let her get comfortable. We wanted her to work for every point. We knew what their tendencies were and I thought we did a good job of taking those away.”

Chattanooga will hit the road next week to take on Furman Friday and Sunday in Greenville, S.C. Follow all the action online at GoMocs.com.