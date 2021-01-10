Congressman Chuck Fleischmann tests positive for COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress.

The Congressman has been in quarantine since Wednesday night.

He released the below statement Sunday night:

“Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C. I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance. I will continue to work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician. I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”

