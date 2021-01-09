Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – January 10th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cold & Frosty Sunday Morning!

Sunday morning will be an even colder start than previous mornings with temperatures near the mid to upper 20’s and clearing skies. The afternoon will be warming up, however near 47° as the high and sunshine is expected.

Monday morning temperatures will drop near freezing but clouds will increase as our next weather maker arrives. As this comes, could see a few mountain flurries towards the later morning that will quickly turn into showers as temperatures reach highs near the low to mid 40’s. Not a whole lot expected with this system, but it will be chilly.

By Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley will be dry and warmer back into the 50’s!

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

