SCHEDULE CHANGE: No. 9 Tennessee to play Vandy Tuesday

KNOXVILLE (UT ATHLETICS) — The Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Missouri men’s basketball games of Jan. 12 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined at this time.
With the cancelation of those two games, Tennessee will now play at Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 12, on ESPN2. The Volunteers and Commodores will meet again in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 16, in a previously scheduled game at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
At this time, Tennessee has no game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 (the original date of its game at Vanderbilt).
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).
