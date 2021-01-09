Lee Women Blitz West Georgia 74-57

(leeuflames.com) Showing no signs of not playing since Dec. 19 and having the full team only available for one day of practice this week, the Lee women jumped out to a 23-14 margin at the end of the first quarter and increased that lead to 40-22 by halftime in posting a 74-57 victory over West Georgia inside Walker Arena on Friday evening.

“It was a good win for us tonight coming off the break,” pointed out Coach Marty Rowe after his team improved to 3-1 on the unusual season. West Georgia dropped to 4-2. “We did a lot of good things but it’s going to be interesting to see how we handle the short turn-around tomorrow. Our bench was great tonight and we are going to need more of the same tomorrow afternoon.” The Lady Flames will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. hosting West Georgia again.

Only one Lee player played over 31 minutes and eight players recorded over 15 minutes. Duncan played 31 minutes, Schubert 29, Hughes 28, and Long and Morgan Carbaugh contributed over 20 minutes of playing time.

The Lady Flames were led by freshman Julia Duncan with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. She was joined by senior teammate Halle Hughes who posted the double-double of her career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also chipped in with two steals as the Lady Flames forced the Wolves into 20 turnovers.

Transfer Hannah Garrett followed with 13 points. Senior Maddie Long added 11 points, three assists and two steals. She was also 6-of-6 on freebie attempts. Junior Haley Schubert had an off night in shooting (8 points) but contributed six rebounds and four assists as the Lady Flames won the battle of the glass 43-34.

Lee scored 27 points off turnovers to just 12 for the visitors. They also out-scored the athletic Wolves 34-18 in points in the paint. The Wolves countered by out-scoring the Lady Flames 36-14 in points off the bench.

The Wolves had nine players score in the contest. Morgan Perkins came off the bench and hit seven straight free throws in finishing with 13 points while pulling down five rebounds. Siera Carter was limited to just 24 minutes due to foul problems but still countered with 10 markers. Jayda Dooley added eight points and five rebounds for the losers.

The Lady Flames shot 43% from the floor (27-of-63). They converted 9-of-26 3-pointers (35%). Micah Black came on to can 2-of-3 triples while Hughes also made a pair. The host team converted 11-of-14 attempts from the charity stripe (79%). The Lee defense held the Wolves to just 31% shooting from the field (18-of-58). They converted 7-of-21 triples (33%) but were consistent from the line canning 14-of-18.