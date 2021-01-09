Harris English Carries Two Shot Lead Into the Weekend at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) – Harris English takes a two-shot lead into the weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. English enjoyed another peaceful day on Maui with hardly any wind and some entertainment from humpback whales in the Pacific below. His 67 gave him a two-shot lead at Kapalua over Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa and Ryan Palmer. Thomas lost his momentum on the back nine and didn’t make a birdie until his pitch on the final hole hit the pin and set up a short putt. Dustin Johnson also got back in the tournament. He shot 65 and was four back.

English played golf in high school at the Baylor school in Chattanooga.

