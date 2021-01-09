Former Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Was a Frequent Visitor of the Chattanooga Lookouts

Rick Nyman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. He was 93-years-old.

Lasorda made several trips to Chattanooga to see the Lookouts when Chattanooga was the Dodgers Double-A affiliate. The team even created a ‘LASORDA’s LANDING’ seating section and put him in the club’s AT&T Field Hall of Fame. Lasaorda always brought his famous appetite and sense of humor to the Scenic City.

Said Lasorda:”Let’s go boys! Let’s go! What are we standing here! Somebody will tie a horse to us. I love it. Look at my name up there. ‘Lasorda’s Landing’. Number two. Wow. Can’t ask for anything more than that. What they did. They cleared it out. Put a stint in it, and said you are on your way. They just tried to tell me to lose weight. I said hey, I knew that this morning when I tried to put my pants on.”

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.