Former Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Was a Frequent Visitor of the Chattanooga Lookouts

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. He was 93-years-old.

Lasorda made several trips to Chattanooga to see the Lookouts when Chattanooga was the Dodgers Double-A affiliate. The team even created a ‘LASORDA’s LANDING’ seating section and put him in the club’s AT&T Field Hall of Fame. Lasaorda always brought his famous appetite and sense of humor to the Scenic City.

Said Lasorda:”Let’s go boys! Let’s go! What are we standing here! Somebody will tie a horse to us. I love it. Look at my name up there. ‘Lasorda’s Landing’. Number two. Wow. Can’t ask for anything more than that. What they did. They cleared it out. Put a stint in it, and said you are on your way. They just tried to tell me to lose weight. I said hey, I knew that this morning when I tried to put my pants on.”