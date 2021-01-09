Former Baylor golfer Harris English tied for lead at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Ryan Palmer had the low score of the week at Kapalua with a 9-under 64 that had to be upheld after a video review. That left him tied with Harris English at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with PGA champion Collin Morikawa one shot behind. Palmer finished with a two-putt birdie at Kapalua. Officials had him review video of stepping on a divot in the area where his ball was rolling down a hill on No. 9. It was found there was no intent to improve his lie because the ball was rolling a few paces away.

