CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Chattanooga family is safe after they had to escape their burning home Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the family was out of the home when they arrived on scene.

The fire department says that there is extensive damage to the home that is located in the 400 block of North Hickory Street.

American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.