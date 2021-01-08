Wet in the valley, but snow in the mountains

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Snowfall touched down on parts of the Tennessee Valley for the first time this year.

Snow managed to stick to roofs, grass, branches, cars and just about anything you can find in your yard.

Fortunately for drivers, the roads were mostly clear.

News 12 asked Signal Mountain residents how they feel about their winter wonderland.

Linda Dorrill told us “it’s a beautiful snow because it’s so wet. The branches are holding the snow and it’s a winter wonderland. She’s happy to be out and walking.”

Stephanie Faxon’s photos from Sewanee:

