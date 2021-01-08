Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – January 9th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cold, but Dry Weekend Ahead!



Friday Night: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries near the eastern parts of Monroe county and Cherokee, but dry for the valley. Overnight, temperatures will be dropping at or below freezing across the viewing area. Beware for freezing fog developing and/or black ice formation as any leftover moisture will be freezing by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start out with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of patchy fog and near freezing temperatures. Lots of clearing is expected for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies turning mostly sunny by 4-5 PM and highs near 42.

Sunday morning will be an even colder start with temperatures near the mid to upper 20’s and clear skies. The afternoon will be warming up, however to the upper 40’s for the high.

Monday will be another day to watch as our next rain-maker could bring some spotty showers/ flurries to the mountain tops.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 50 & 31.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

