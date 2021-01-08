UTC Women Gear Up For the Always Wild SoCon Season

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
9

The UTC women’s basketball team tips off conference play tomorrow afternoon.
Chattanooga entertains ETSU. It’ll be the Mocs first game in nearly two weeks.

Head coach Katie Burrows says the extra off time has given the Mocs a chance to focus on themselves. Turnovers and defense have been major points of emphasis ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Last year the Mocs won in **triple** overtime against the Bucs. Burrows says it can get crazy when SoCon action begins.

Said Burrows: “It really doesn’t matter what you’ve done at this point. Conference play is just something different. It’s a different feel for everybody. No matter the record of the team that comes in to play you or how they’ve shot it previously, it doesn’t matter. They could fire it up, and they could just be on their A-game. So I’m expecting ETSU to come in here looking like they’ve never looked.”

The Mocs and Bucs tip at 2pm from McKenzie Arena.

