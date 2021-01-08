TurboTax says they have fixed stimulus glitch

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Thursday, we told you how people who used tax services on hold for getting their Covid relief checks because of an IRS glitch.

Today, Turbo Tax alerted customers that they have fixed the glitch.

“We are happy to share that stimulus payments will begin to be deposited on January 8th for millions of our customers affected by the IRS error. We expect most of these payments to be available that day, but banks could take a few business days to process. Payment will be deposited into the same bank account that customers received their 2019 tax refund.”

You will get an email when the money arrives.

H & R Block now says they have also fixed the issue.

“H&R Block has processed all stimulus payments to millions of our customers, whether via direct deposit to a bank account, check, or onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard.”

The glitch came from people who allowed the companies to take their fees out of your tax refund.

The companies put those customers into a separate account to transfer your money and the IRS sent the stimulus checks to those accounts instead of your account.