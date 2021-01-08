Titans Prepare For the Most Elusive QB in the NFL

The Tennessee Titans get the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Sunday, and they get perhaps the biggest wildcard at quarterback in the NFL.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

- Advertisement -

The speedy QB finished in the top ten in rushing in the NFL this season by running for a thousand yards. He’s also shifty in the pocket. In other words, a nightmare for the Titans defense.

Said Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans:”Going against a guy like that multiple times. You get an opportunity to kind of get better as well going against somebody like that because he’s going to basically make you probably the best tackler you can possibly be. If you can tackle that guy, you can pretty much tackle any quarterback in the league.”