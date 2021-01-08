Titans Prepare For the Most Elusive QB in the NFL

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

The Tennessee Titans get the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Sunday, and they get perhaps the biggest wildcard at quarterback in the NFL.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

The speedy QB finished in the top ten in rushing in the NFL this season by running for a thousand yards. He’s also shifty in the pocket. In other words, a nightmare for the Titans defense.

Said Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans:”Going against a guy like that multiple times. You get an opportunity to kind of get better as well going against somebody like that because he’s going to basically make you probably the best tackler you can possibly be. If you can tackle that guy, you can pretty much tackle any quarterback in the league.”

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.