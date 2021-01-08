THP recruiting for cadet class, looking to fill more than normal job openings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Ricky Leavitt was out shopping Friday afternoon at the Hamilton Place Mall when he saw a Tennessee Highway Patrol booth.

So, he stopped by.

Leavitt has always wanted a career in law enforcement.

“Being a servant, being able to help other people that are in need and being able to wake up every day knowing that I’m making a difference in the community,” Leavitt said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is recruiting for its next cadet class.

“We’re not just out writing tickets our main goal is to try to save lives of all the people on the roadways in Tennessee,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Jenkins said.

They said that recruiting has not been slow, but they have around 20 openings in the Chattanooga district.

That’s more than normal.

“A lot of our Troopers, a lot of Sergeants have retired and with promotions, it has opened up some vacancies that we are looking to fill,” Trooper Jenkins said.

THP is trying to recruit people of all kinds to encourage diversity.

“I think that most of the time people are scared to go out of their comfort zones and not do what maybe somebody in their background has not done. So, a lot of people who become a state trooper, their father was a state trooper or their grandfather was a state trooper and getting a new norm has been difficult, but we are encouraging that somebody has to be the first one, and we are encouraging more females to try and different backgrounds, different races to come out and be like you could be the first one in your family to do this, and it’s okay,” Trooper Jenkins said.

As for Leavitt, he plans to begin the process to work in law enforcement next year.

THP’s next cadet class starts in June.

They’re taking applications now until Feb. 2nd.