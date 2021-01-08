Senior Employment Opportunities

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Seniors in the Tennessee Valley can look no further if they are searching for a steady income.

“I’m a senior. I have bills. I also love people and I need to get out” said Lavone Holden in the Senior Service Community Employment Program which collaborateswith Goodwill and other organizations.

After Holden’s first week of training, she began working as an administrative assistant with her first agency.

“I’m a young 72 year old, still got my right mind and I wanted something to do” said Holden.

Some seniors are looking for a stable income but fear removing themselves from isolation. The service empoyment program offers work and training opportunities from home.

“We have cirriculum. We have materials individual would be able to use while they are training at home and then when it’s safer, they can transition to an agency” said Director of the program, Kimberly Crider.

Crider says soon, seniors will be trained to become more tech savvy.

“Individuals are going to be able to call. They’re going to be able to use computers. They’re going to be able to learn how to use Zoom and do things from their home” said Crider.

“Please come into the program. Check us out and see what we have to offer” said Holden.

Residents 55 and older living in Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, or Rhea Counties can sign up.

Information is below.

Contact Number (Carolyn Jenkins): 423-629-2501 ext. 3080

Link:http://Goodwillchatt.org