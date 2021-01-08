Red Bank looks to change rules to allow for backyard chickens

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) – Red Bank might eventually allow its residents to keep chickens in their back yards, if they can’t already.

According to Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry, currently, folks are only allowed to have animals like pigs, goats and chickens on lots, 2 acres and larger.

- Advertisement -

The mayor said that she’s hoping to create an application process for permits that would allow chickens, but not rosters on lots smaller than two acres.

“A lot of people these days want to have more control over their food supply and more sustainability, and so, for that reason they would like to keep their own chickens,” she said.

“I don’t see any reason to exclude 90 plus percent of Red Bank residents from having that experience so they so choose. So I want to make it a little more democratic and accessible to a greater number of residents if that’s something that they’re interested in exploring.”

They are working on the details for an ordinance.

Mayor Berry predicts that a proposed ordinance will be voted on no sooner than this summer.