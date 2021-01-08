Raffensperger says Trump legal team drops lawsuits in Georgia

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger disputes the Trump legal team’s version of why they ended their legal challenge to the vote in Georgia.

The Trump lawsuit against the Secretary of State was supposed to go to court on Thursday.

They say they settled the issues out of court.

But Secretary Raffensperger says there was not settlement…. he says they just withdrew their case.

He says they backed down before actually presenting their claims in open court where they could be cross-examined about them.

“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases” says Raffensperger.

President Trump listed his complaints against the Georgia vote in his rally in Dalton on Monday night.

And the legal team had boasted about their eagerness to have their day in court.

Raffensperger says the President’s lawyers have also voluntarily dismissed three other lawsuits against him.

Trump v. Kemp in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

Still v. Raffensperger et al in the Superior Court of Fulton County

Boland v. Raffensperger et al in the Supreme Court of Georgia.

“Spreading disinformation about elections is dangerous and wrong,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “It was wrong when Stacey Abrams and her allies made false claims about Georgia’s election processes following the 2018 election and run-up to the 2020 election, and it’s wrong when the President and his allies are doing it now.”