Ohio State Star QB Justin Fields Showcased His Talents in High School Against Dalton

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
5

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will try to dazzle once again in the national title game on Monday against Alabama. Fields is a future first round draft pick, and he showcased his super talents in high school against Dalton.

Said former Dalton head coach Matt Land: “When he was on the field, there was never a doubt who the best player was.”

- Advertisement -

All eyes focused on Fields in 2017, as the five-star made his national TV debut as Harrison High School entertained Dalton with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Said Land: “There was 30 something holding penalties they don’t call in that game because the official sitting there going, ‘Gah, it’s Justin Fields.’ After the game, I was like, ‘Man, did you get an autograph? You looked at him enough all night long. You never saw the O-line.’ … But you couldn’t help it. He was such an amazing player, and certainly a young man that had amazing composure.”

Dalton demolished Fields and company 31-14 the year before. But that didn’t stop Fields from making big plays.

Said Land: “I’ll never forget, the last thing I told our defense was, ‘Okay, guys, listen. If we just contain him. Let’s just not give him any big plays. He’s going to get the ball. He’s touching it every play. We can’t shut him down. Let’s just make sure he doesn’t beat us.’ Well, 3rd and 12 he goes 87 yards for a touchdown, and I’m like, ‘Did nobody hear what I just said? He’s just so physical. He’s so big and strong. He has the ability to be a fluid, smooth quarterback, light on his feet, and then in just an instant, he turns into a 220 pound, six foot two, six foot three fullback that can run over you. Most people don’t bring your best out. The best bring the best out. So there’s guys that I can look back in that film and be like, ‘My Gosh! If he’d been playing like that in that game, we would’ve killed them.’ But they weren’t playing Justin Fields.”

Reporter: “You prepared for him twice. What’s your scouting report for the Alabama defense?”

Said Land: “COVID? (chuckles) That’s probably the best thing to happen if you’re playing him defensively.”

Previous articleUTC Women Gear Up For the Always Wild SoCon Season
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.