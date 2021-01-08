Ohio State Star QB Justin Fields Showcased His Talents in High School Against Dalton

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will try to dazzle once again in the national title game on Monday against Alabama. Fields is a future first round draft pick, and he showcased his super talents in high school against Dalton.

Said former Dalton head coach Matt Land: “When he was on the field, there was never a doubt who the best player was.”

- Advertisement -

All eyes focused on Fields in 2017, as the five-star made his national TV debut as Harrison High School entertained Dalton with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Said Land: “There was 30 something holding penalties they don’t call in that game because the official sitting there going, ‘Gah, it’s Justin Fields.’ After the game, I was like, ‘Man, did you get an autograph? You looked at him enough all night long. You never saw the O-line.’ … But you couldn’t help it. He was such an amazing player, and certainly a young man that had amazing composure.”

Dalton demolished Fields and company 31-14 the year before. But that didn’t stop Fields from making big plays.

Said Land: “I’ll never forget, the last thing I told our defense was, ‘Okay, guys, listen. If we just contain him. Let’s just not give him any big plays. He’s going to get the ball. He’s touching it every play. We can’t shut him down. Let’s just make sure he doesn’t beat us.’ Well, 3rd and 12 he goes 87 yards for a touchdown, and I’m like, ‘Did nobody hear what I just said? He’s just so physical. He’s so big and strong. He has the ability to be a fluid, smooth quarterback, light on his feet, and then in just an instant, he turns into a 220 pound, six foot two, six foot three fullback that can run over you. Most people don’t bring your best out. The best bring the best out. So there’s guys that I can look back in that film and be like, ‘My Gosh! If he’d been playing like that in that game, we would’ve killed them.’ But they weren’t playing Justin Fields.”

Reporter: “You prepared for him twice. What’s your scouting report for the Alabama defense?”

Said Land: “COVID? (chuckles) That’s probably the best thing to happen if you’re playing him defensively.”