North Georgia Health District expanding Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Joeli Poole
Researcher at the University of Pittsburgh works on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a fingertip-sized patch with dissolvable microscopic needles, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Photo Date: March 28, 2020
Photo: UPMC / Handout

NORTH GEORGIA (WDEF) – Starting Monday, January 11th, North Georgia Health District will expand their vaccine distributions to include residents over the age of 65 and their caregivers. 

The county’s included are Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield. 

The vaccination process will continue each day that the health department is open but you must sign up for an appointment. 

“You can do it on our online portal or talk to someone. We have scheduled appointments all day long up until right before we close. We do have to build in time to make sure we mo KO nitor clients for a reaction. We are doing about 10 ppl per 15 minutes. In Whitfield county we are expecting to do about 400 vaccines a day. In Murray County which is smaller we are looking at about 150 vaccines a day there,” says Ashley Deverell, North Georgia Health District.

The North Georgia Health District has vaccinated 2,500 people so far and health officials  ask that the public continue to be patient, as vaccinating the first tier will take time. 

“This elderly population is going to be a large amount. I think we are going to be in this tier for at least a month or so. Probably even longer than that just from the demand that i have seen so far. Once we get through this 65 plus and their caregivers, we can hopefully move on to tier 1b which includes our critical workforce like our teachers,” says Deverell. 

The North Georgia Health District says spots are available Monday through Friday but  are filling up quickly, so for more information on how to sign up click here

