N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated weapons systems in response to what he calls hostile American policy. Kim’s comments made Friday during a key meeting of the ruling party were seen as applying pressure on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. The Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying the key to establishing new relations between North Korea and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy. Kim says North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a U.S. invasion increases.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press