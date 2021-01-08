Hooked On Science – Dissolve a Snowman with Nail Polish Remover

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Styrofoam Snowman

• Acetone

• Disposable Gloves

• Pie Pan

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Place the disposable gloves on your hands and then pour 2 cups of acetone into the pie pan.

STEP 2: Place the Styrofoam snowman into the pie pan of acetone and observe. Describe and classify the Styrofoam snowman, before and after placing it into the pie pan of acetone, by its observable properties. Develop a model to describe how the Styrofoam snowman is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The acetone is a solvent that easily dissolves the bonds between the polymers, which make up the Styrofoam snowman.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.